Edina City Council Approves Pollinator Plot at City Lake, Plans for Storm Water Infrastructure Improvements

July Meeting Minutes

Submitted by Margaret Gibson, City Clerk

DRAFT – July 11, 2022 – The Board of Aldermen met in regular session with Mayor Alex Reel presiding. Aldermen present: Dot Kriegshauser, Delmar Strange, David Bugh, Rick Yoakum, Mark Parrish, Staci Rimer. Absent: none. Others present: Ryan Bishop, Chief of Police; John Pinkowski, Missouri Department of Conservation; Echo Menges, Edina Sentinel Editor; Roger Parton, Superintendent of Utilities.

Mayor Reel called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and gave the invocation. The pledge of allegiance was recited.

Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Delmar Strange to approve the minutes and reports as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion was made by Mark Parrish and seconded by David Bugh to pay all bills as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

CITIZEN COMMENTS – none.

John Pinkowski addressed the Board regarding the proposed pollinator plot at the City Lake property. Motion was made by Staci Rimer and seconded by Dot Kriegshauser to enter into an agreement withh the Missouri Department of Conservation to proceed with this project. Motion carried unanimously. According to John, the cost to the City will be minimal with individuals, companies, and local organizations volunteering their time and resources.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Roger Parton, Superintendent of Utilities, met with the Board. He provided to the Board a report of the projects his crew has completed during the last month. He also requested that the Board consider selling some more equipment that is longer used – the 2006 Duramax with spreader and the sweepster, which he said is like new. Roger also said a Kabota 50 hp loader and box blade would be a real asset to the City, especially in the maintenance of the alleys. Mayor Reel suggested that it would be good to see how well these other items sell before making this purchase. Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Rick Yoakum to sell the 2006 Duramax with spreader and the sweepster. Motion carried unanimously. These will be listed with Derek England to be sold on Big Iron, an online auction service.

Roger also asked to purchase a Milwaukee cut off saw with 2 batteries and a charger from Farm & Home in the amount of $2,100. Motion was made by Staci Rimer and seconded by David Bugh to allow the purchase of the cut off saw, batteries and charger. Motion carried unanimously.

Parton said the City also has a small Massey Ferguson tractor with front wheel drive that is no longer used and could be sold. Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Rick Yoakum to add this to the other pieces of equipment to be sold by Big Iron. Motion carried unanimously.

Roger said Mike Wriedt has been flushing some fire hydrants after receiving calls about taste and smell in the water. He said Mike will also be doing maintenance on the dam in preparation of the inspection that is required to receive certification. The former club house at the City Lake has been vacant for some time.

Roger asked for some input from the Board regarding future use of this building. There was a consensus that this building could be utilized and should not be allowed to fall into disrepair. Roger suggested that he and Steve could definitely take this on as a winter project.

Ryan Bishop, Chief of Police, met with the Board. He said he is continuing to address the issue of property owners that are not keeping their properties mowed. Ryan also asked the Board for any questions or concerns after they reviewed his monthly report. There were none.

Mayor Reel reported that the City received a proposal from Mark Bross, Klingner & Associates, for the their services for the City’s LaFayette Street Drainage Improvements project. Mark confirmed that this Stormwater Infrastructure project is an approved use of ARPA funds. Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Delmar Strange to authorize the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Klingner & Associates for their services for this project in the amount of $29,500.00. Motion carried unanimously.

Echo Menges reported the progress at the City Lake property on behalf of the Lake Development Committee. She said volunteers include but are not limited to the following: Tracy Hettinger – donated and hauled 2 loads of sand; Rick Yoakum – tiles for swimming area/volleyball court; Lyndsey Brenizer of H2Grafx – signage; David Fagin & Roger Parton for their expertise in establishing the swimming area/sand volleyball court. Echo said there is more work to be done including more sand to be hauled but progress is being made.

The Board discussed the need to increase the tampering penalty in the City water ordinance. Motion was made by Dot Kriegshauser and seconded by Rick Yoakum to have the City Attorney draft an ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 578 to increase the penalty for tampering from “a minimum of $10 and maximum of $100” to “a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $2,000”. The actual fee for violation will continue to be set by the Board of Aldermen. Motion carried unanimously.

The Board considered an application for a building permit submitted by Lisa Bosch. The application was for a new home (4,200 sq. ft.) and shop (200 sq. ft.) at 607 W. Bowen St. Motion was made by Dot Kriegshauser and seconded by Delmar Strange to approve the permit. Motion carried unanimously.

There were no further reports or comments by the Mayor or the Board. Motion was made by Staci Rimer and seconded by Rick Yoakum to adjourn.