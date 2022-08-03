C.W. Higbee Family Is 2022 Clark County Fair Family

The C.W. Higbee Family was chosen by the Clark County University of Missouri Extension Council as the recipient of the 2022 Clark County Fair Family. The Extension Council provides this award to honor families who have, through the generations, made major contributions to the community, 4-H, Extension Council, and the Clark County Fair.

C.W. Higbee is retired from farming in northeast Clark County where he raised corn, soybeans, hogs, and cattle. He and his late wife Doris were actively involved in the community and very supportive of Clark County 4-H in many ways over the years. All four of their daughters,

Donna, Diane, Debbie, and Dena, were involved in the Willing Workers 4-H club as they were growing up and Doris was often a leader for the many projects in which they participated, and also served as club leader. C.W. continued to support the Clark County 4-H program by sponsoring County Fair art hall plaques after the passing of Doris in her memory. Doris was a longtime member of the Better Home Builders Extension Club, and C.W. served as the Eastern County Commissioner for 14 years and was the representative for the County Commission on the University of Missouri Extension Council.

Donna and her husband Kevin Flood live in northeast Clark County. Donna has taught high school social studies at CCR-1 for the past 28 years and Kevin is a registered land surveyor employed by Prairie Engineers. They have three daughters and 4 grandchildren. Their daughters, Nicole, Cady, and Morgan, were very involved in the Willing Workers 4-H club as they were growing up and Donna and Kevin both served as 4-H project leaders during that time. Donna currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Extension Council and is a Lewis County REC board member. Kevin currently serves as County Surveyor for Clark County.

Diane and her husband Richard Nutter and daughter Rubi live in Liberty, IL. Diane has been a nurse practitioner for 26 years and is currently employed by the Blessing Health System and Richard is employed at Lowes in Quincy, IL. Diane and Richard have worked with 4-H photography and craft projects in Missouri and Iowa, and Diane has served as a judge for crafts and photography for two county fairs in Iowa.

Debbie and her husband John Roberts live in Hannibal, MO. Debbie has taught middle school and high school band for the past 31 years in the Palmyra and Hannibal school districts. John has been a self-employed painter in the Hannibal area for many years and is a supporter of the

Marion County Fair. Debbie is a key organizer of the annual Hannibal Band Day parade and field show and serves as treasurer of the Northeast Missouri Music Educators Association.

Dena Higbee lives in the Columbia, MO area. She is the Executive Director of Simulation for the Russell D. & Mary B. Shelden Clinical Simulation Center, School of Medicine, and also leads simulation efforts for the Sinclair School of Nursing, and College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

The Clark County Extension Council wishes to congratulate the C.W. Higbee Family on their dedication and service to Clark County and to the Clark County Fair.