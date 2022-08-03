Krueger Wins Republican Primary For Presiding Commissioner

Clark County will have a new Presiding Commissioner after the November election.

In the Tuesday, August 2 Primary, Republican voters favored newcomer Steve Krueger over incumbent Buddy Kattlemann and challenger Karl Hamner. Krueger collected 393 vote. Hamner placed second with 378 votes, and Kattlemann picked up 319 votes.

Krueger will face Democrat Paul Brotherton in the General Election. Brotherton, a former Western District Commissioner, was unchallenged on the Democrat ballot. He received 147 votes.

In the other contested local primary, County Clerk Kelly Waples will keep her seat. She topped challenger Amanda Denning 698-370.

To see the complete UNOFFICIAL Results, click the link below:

Clark County Primary Results