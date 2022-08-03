MoDOT Road Work to Begin in Knox County

Submitted by the Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast Office

Seal Work To Begin On Knox County

MO RT. 6 To Marion County US 61

HANNIBAL – Motorists can expect temporary traffic impacts, beginning the week of August 8, as nearly 41 miles of sealing work is scheduled to begin on Missouri Route 6 between Missouri Route 15 in Knox County to just west of U.S. 61 in Marion County, near Taylor.

“We appreciate motorists paying attention as they travel through the work zone, as safety is our top priority. Work on this project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by late August,” explained Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Amy Crawford.

The $1,128,041 contract, awarded last winter to W. L. Miller Company of Hamilton, IL also includes a seal coat project located on Route V in Marion and Lewis counties from Missouri Route 6 in Lewis County to U.S. 61 in Marion County, near Maywood. This project is tentatively scheduled to begin August 24, upon the completion of MO 6, with a completion date of September 1. The length of this improvement is 6 miles.

During work on both projects, traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day at the location where crews are actively working. “Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone with workers present during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change,” added Crawford. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, we would like to remind drivers to obey all signs and personnel and put down your cell phones to eliminate distractions.

Road To Close For Culvert Replacements On Route J In Knox County

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, August 2, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on Route J in Knox County. The road will be closed at Route Z to Missouri Route 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as all work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

