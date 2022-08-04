Terrill Receive Attorney General’s Award

Emily Terrill, who was the 2022 valedictorian of Scotland County R-1 High School has received an Attorney General Honors Award from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. This award recognizes extraordinary Missourians who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on their communities.

The award is to highlight the hard work and dedication that this student has shown, by representing the values of our great state and achieving top academic marks for her class. Missourians can submit nominations for individuals they believe are deserving of the AG Honors Award on our website, www.ago.mo.gov.