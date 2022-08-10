Endangered Silver Advisory – Nadean E. Wood – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 7167, Highway 151, Clarence, Mo at 10:14 PM on 08/09/2022.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Nadean Elizabeth Wood, a white female, age 92, hgt 5’4″, 110 lbs, graying brown hair, hazel eyes, wearing a nightgown.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Dementia

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Subject departed her residence on foot and has not been heard from since.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 573-633-2161.