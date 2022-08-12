Milan FFA Receives $5,000 Grant

Submitted by Erin Glarner, Bayer

Milan, Mo August, 2022 – Local farmer Nick and Ashlee Taylor recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Milan FFA. Milan FFA will use the funds to help the students develop leadership skills, promote SAE’s and to continue to educate our community of the importance of agriculture.

“I would like to thank the Taylor Family for its continued support of the Milan FFA and Agriculture Education in our community.

This amazing family has supported our school and program for many years and we are thankful to have such a great family in our community.” said, Jarred Sayre, Milan FFA, Advisor.