Bethel Expo Coming Next Weekend

Bethel’s Wildlife & Outdoor Expo will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Colony Barn in Bethel.

There are many FREE activities and information for adults and children alike available during the expo.

Beginning at 8 a.m. is the 3D shoot on the side of bridge. It will end of 3 p.m.

From 8:30 to 9 a.m. will be check-in for the photograph contest in the colony barn.

Check-in for deer mounts for the Big Buck Contest are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The youth archery and BB shooting booth starts at 9 a.m. and takes place all day. Those participating in the archery are asked to bring own bow and arrows.

The following seminars will be offered: 9 a.m., Strategies to Increase the Turkey Population on Your Property; 10 a.m., Dog Training by Cold Tree Kennels; 11 a.m., Back Country Horseman; 1 p.m. Agriculture Drones and 2 p.m. Turkey Calling Contest for Kids.

Food can be enjoyed from the Fest Hall and Colony Food Stand.

There are free vendor spaces for exhibitors with outdoor-related merchandise, crafts, equipment.

For further questions, contact Larry Smoot at 660-651-0259 or visit www.historicbethel.org.