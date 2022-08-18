Chief Operating Officers Hired at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis

Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Brent Peirick and Meagan Weber as Co-Chief Operating Officers (co-COOs). SCH Board of Directors Chairman, Lori Fulk, said, “Hiring both of these young executives is important for the leadership continuity of Scotland County Hospital and Clinics. We were so pleased that we had two qualified candidates to fill the position. The SCH Board is determined to have a smart plan in place for the future growth and success of the hospital and clinics. This is just one piece of that plan.”

Weber is no stranger to the hospital and the community. She has been the Supervisor of the Therapy Services Department for 13 years at the Hospital. She is a 2003 graduate of Scotland County High School. She holds a doctorate degree in physical therapy from Rockhurst University and a Masters of Business Administration from Western Governors. Weber will oversee all of Outpatient/Ancillary services.

Peirick has ties to the community as well. He is married to the former Kiley Frazier, daughter of Mike and Kelley Frazier and granddaughter of Max and Shirley Eggleston and Francis Frazier. Peirick graduated from DeSmet Jesuit High School in St. Louis in 2012. He is a 2016 undergraduate of Mizzou with an Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences and a Masters of Healthcare Administration in 2018. He will oversee Facility Support and Rural Health Clinics. He most recently served as a practice manager for a private practice urology clinic in the St. Louis area and prior to that, he was in administration at Lake Regional Health System, Osage Beach, MO.

Dr. Randy Tobler, Scotland County Hospital, CEO, said, “The COO team is working with the current Executive Leadership Team of the hospital to look at new ways to diversify revenue streams and expand local services. Covid has shown us that there are a number of growth opportunities in rural healthcare that are innovative to the patient experience and can potentially bridge the financial gap between a loss and breaking even. These two new co-COO leaders bring fresh eyes and solid experience to the table to work through our current challenges. The timing couldn’t be more perfect!” While the new co-COOs focus on daily operations, overseeing department initiatives and putting out fires, Dr. Tobler will focus on less day-to-day operations and more on executive matters such as recruiting, strategic planning, advocacy, policy management, and identifying healthcare innovations that can be adapted to our mission. (regulations and compliance). Additionally, Dr. Tobler still maintains a busy OB/GYN practice. This includes delivering babies at all times of the days and nights, surgeries and all things women’s healthcare, as well as hosting the popular health and wellness “Healthy U.” radio show on KMEM as a service of SCH.

Despite rumors in the community, the hospital is not closing. To the contrary, expansion of specialty services such as pain management and added orthopedic capabilities are in the pipeline. Additionally, Scotland County Hospital is one of a few hospitals selected by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) to receive technical assistance, which will be provided by Stroudwater Healthcare Consulting, funded by USDA through a collaborative agreement with NRHA. Stroudwater and NRHA executives will be on site in late August, with the project goal of helping SCH make system enhancements to position the hospital for improved efficiency, financial performance and to support the community. In a future press release, the hospital will announce details of yet another grant award received for post pandemic revenue stabilization. The Board and Executive Leadership Team are excited for the future of the organization. The communities served by the hospital can be excited too; taking a sigh of relief that the rumors are not true.

Scotland County Hospital is designated by Congress as a Critical Access Hospital. The hospital has 25 licensed beds and owns and operates 4 Rural Health Clinics. The depth and breadth of services offered at Scotland County Hospital and Clinics is rare to find for a rural hospital. The industry standard for Critical Access Hospitals across the nation is basic primary care. That national standard leaves patients having to travel outside their community to access specialists, tests and procedures. Scotland County Hospital and Clinics is pleased to exceed national industry standards and offer far more services than the average rural hospital. Call and talk to the scheduling staff to determine if a service you need is provided at the hospital and talk to the financial navigator to explore just how affordable and accessible quality care delivered in a home town way can be obtained. Please choose Scotland County Hospital and Clinics for your healthcare needs. We are honored and humbled to care for you and your families. Working together with the community, SCH can remain true to our mission: To improve the health of our communities, with services close to home.