GRP Announces Auditions for 1984

Great River Players is holding auditions for their first production of its 2022-2023 season.

Auditions for the political drama, 1984, will be held at Great River Players, 17 South 6th Street in Keokuk, on Sunday, August 28 at 1:00pm and Monday, August 29 at 7:00.

The three-act play is adapted for the stage by Robert Owens, Wilton E Hall, Jr. and William A. Miles, Jr, based on the classic George Orwell novel.

GRP’s production of 1984 will be directed by Mike Scott, who last directed “Father of the Bride” for GRP. The production dates are October 27, 29 and 30, and November 5 and 6. The play will be presented at Great River Players.

Several adult male and female roles are available, along with three roles for teenagers.

For more information, contact Mike Scott at 660- 216-3395.

1984 is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.