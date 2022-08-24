 Skip to content

Missouri State Fair Exhibitor Places First in Barrels

Blake Eitel, a member of the Milan FFA Chapter, recently exhibited Hot Tabasco Tari at the Missouri State Fair. They placed 1st in Barrels and 2nd in Poles for 13 and over, 58 in and under. Blake is the son of Paul and Deanna Eitel. Photo submitted

