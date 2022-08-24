Missouri State Fair Exhibitor Places First in Barrels By Editor | August 24, 2022 Blake Eitel, a member of the Milan FFA Chapter, recently exhibited Hot Tabasco Tari at the Missouri State Fair. They placed 1st in Barrels and 2nd in Poles for 13 and over, 58 in and under. Blake is the son of Paul and Deanna Eitel. Photo submitted Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, The Milan Standard Related Posts MDC grant helps purchase track-chairs for Missouri Disabled Sportsmen August 25, 2022 GRP Announces Auditions for 1984 August 24, 2022 New State Farm Agent in Kahoka August 24, 2022 Vendors Return to Flea Market Weekend In Spite of Recent Burglaries August 18, 2022 Chief Operating Officers Hired at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis August 18, 2022