New State Farm Agent in Kahoka

By Emily Bontrager

State Farm agent Racquel Schempp, 38, has been given the opportunity to become the new insurance agent at the Kahoka State Farm location. Besides working in Kahoka, Schempp will also continue to work at her State Farm office in Kirksville, Missouri.

Racquel was born and raised in Kirksville, Missouri and her parents are Mike Gardner and Diane Blackorby. Graduating from high school in 2002, Racquel decided to attend college at Columbia College where she later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

After graduating, Racquel started working in the U.S. Bank in Kirksville. In 2008, she was approached by a State Farm agent who wanted her to join their team.

“They recruited me to come work for them and they kind of sold me on the career opportunity and how amazing it was to own your own business and be your own boss,” Schempp said.

“I took a chance, and I went to work for this new agent, and I loved it.”

“I was in a program for people that had aspirations to own their own agency one day. I proved myself through that and I did really well and applied for my agency in 2012,” she added.

Schempp opened her first agency in Milan, Missouri and then later moved her office to Kirksville, Missouri. Her first day at the Kahoka location was August 1st.

As an agent for State Farm, Schempp offers a variety of insurance and financial services to her customers.

“We do auto insurance, homeowner, farm, business, renters, and life insurance. That is something we are really big on,” Schempp said.

“I do investment planning, so I do retirement plans for customers and college savings plans. I also do annuities and mortgages.”

“One of my favorite things is building relationships with my clients. It’s like a family and you become really close to your customers and are able to help them out and help them with their needs,” she added.

One of the things that Racquel loves about her job is being her own boss and being in control of her own business decisions. This allows her to make her own schedule and spend time with her family.

Racquel is very grateful for the opportunity to serve this community.

“I think Kahoka is a really great small rural area. We are excited to serve this small town and get involved with the community,” Schempp said.

The State Farm office in Kahoka is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The office is located on the north side of the Kahoka Square next to U.S. Cellular. The address is 235 West Commercial Street Suite 1, Kahoka, MO.

“We want to let people know that we are here for you, so if they need anything feel free to pop in and say hi or call,” Schempp said.

If you have any questions or want to make an appointment, you can call (660) 727- 3336. Walk-ins are also welcomed and if needed, appointments can be made after 4:00 p.m.