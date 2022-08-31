Tiger Plaza Facility Set To Open This Friday

The Tiger Plaza Facility is set to open to the public on Friday night as the Scotland County Tigers host the Highland Cougars for week #2 of the Varsity Football Season. While construction is not slated to be completed by Friday, Heimer Construction has been working hard to ensure that the public will get to enjoy a large portion of the new facilities. Heimer Construction has focused their attention on the new Booster Club Concession Stand, Public Restroom Facilities, and the Varsity Locker Room. “Heimer Construction and their crew have been excellent to work with from the start of the project. They have been very transparent about scheduling updates and very proactive and informative as we navigated any unforeseen challenges as we progress through the projects,” said Ryan Bergeson, Scotland County R-1 Superintendent. Representatives of the Scotland County Booster Club said that Pepsi Cola Memphis Bottling has been gracious in storing coolers during construction and that Pepsi plans to deliver coolers on Thursday. Booster Club affiliates plan to set up the concession stand on Thursday and Friday this week in preparation for the Friday night event. In addition, Coach Troy Carper and the Varsity Football team plan to begin using the Varsity Football Locker Room Thursday after school. “We appreciate all of the flexibility displayed by our staff, coaches, student-athletes, and patrons as we navigate construction,” said Superintendent Ryan Bergeson. While the overall facility will not be completed on Friday, Heimer Construction has ensured Scotland County School officials that the Tiger Plaza Facility and Tiger Plaza will be serviceable and available to the public on Friday night. In addition to hosting Highland this Friday, the Scotland County Junior High Football Team is slated to host Cardinal of Eldon on Tuesday, September 6 and the the Varsity Football Team will host Fayette on Friday, September 9. “We are excited to begin using the new facility. We ask that everyone please be advised that some areas will be marked off for safety reasons as Heimer Construction works to complete this project,” said Athletic Director Lance Campbell. Scotland County R-1 Schools would like to remind patrons that parking is not permitted on the north side of the high school or anywhere near Tiger Field during home football games.