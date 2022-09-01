C&R Market Grocery Stores to Change Ownership This Month

By Echo Menges, NEMOnews Media Group

A longtime northeast Missouri C&R Market grocery store chain is changing ownership this month.

According to co-owner Mark Thomas, the changeover is expected to be complete on September 12, 2022.

“After 65 years of being a family-owned business, we’ve been approached by a company interested in buying our entire company,” C&R co-owner Mark Thomas told the NEMOnews Media Group. “B&R Stores Inc. has been a family-based business for over 50 years. They are based in Lincoln, Nebraska. They are in their third generation of being in the business.”

According to Thomas, the C&R Market brand will remain intact. The name of the stores will not change.

“They wanted to keep the company whole,” said Thomas. “Customers probably won’t notice a lot of changes.”

Thomas also reported current co-owner Clay Foster will remain on staff and run the C&R Market division of stores for B&R Stores Inc. after the changeover. Thomas will also be available to help in the office weekly for the foreseeable future until he’s no longer needed.

“They are a good company. They currently have 22 stores. With the acquisition, they will have 32 stores,” said Thomas.

The C&R Market family of grocery stores operates in ten Missouri towns including Edina, Shelbina, Macon, Kahoka, Monroe City, California, Fayette, Boonville, Fulton and Slater.

Thomas said he is excited to retire from the business after 41 years of leading the company.

“It’s time for me to take a break and slow down a little,” said Thomas. “I’m going to retire from the grocery business and spend time with my grandchild. We have other businesses I will help manage and I’ll planning on enjoying life.”

The C&R Market family has been synonymous with the region for many years. The first store opened in 1957 in LaPlata by Holland Clem and Richard Ramsey. The chain has grown over the years with the largest store located in Fulton and the newest store located in Slater.