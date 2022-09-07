Calling All Quilters: Corn Festival Quilt Show to be Held Sept. 10

By Echo Menges

The ladies of the Knox County Kut- Ups Quilting Club are excited to be re-opening their annual quilt show during this year’s Corn Festival in Edina. The annual quilt show went into hiatus, which lasted two years due to lack of being able to organize a location for the event combined with pandemic restrictions.

This year, they are roaring back with a new quilt show venue, the Knox County Community Center in Edina, and they are hoping area quilters from Knox and surrounding counties will show up in force to show their quilts, and to take in the show.

The Corn Festival Quilt Show is an opportunity for everyone to bring in quilts made or collected to showcase regional talented quilt makers past and present. The venue has been known to feature antique to newly crafted pieces submitted by the quilt makers themselves and others.

The show offers a showcase for sewn together works of art from beginner to advanced quilters of all ages.

Hosting the quilt show in conjunction with the annual Corn Festival brings a diverse swath of visitors from die-hard quilt enthusiasts to festival goers that wouldn’t otherwise take in a quilt show.

There are no fees to submit quilts to be included in the show, and the quilt show is open to everyone free of charge.

The club will be accepting quilt show entries on Friday afternoon, September 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the community center, 207 N. Fourth St. in Edina.

The quilt show will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and quilt entries will be released between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. following the show.

The ladies of the club have been busy crafting and donating door prizes to be raffled off during the show, and promoting this year’s raffle quilt, which was pieced and put together by club members throughout the winter, spring and early summer of 2022.

Chances for this year’s raffle quilt are being sold by members ahead of the Corn Festival and will be offered during the show. The raffle quilt drawing will be held on Saturday afternoon during the quilt show. The raffle quilt winner is not required to be present during the drawing.

About the Quilt Club

The Knox County Kut-Ups Quilting Club meets on the third Monday of the month January through November at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Edina United Methodist Church. Monthly meetings involve taking care of quilt club business, featuring a quilt making or sewing related program, and “show and tell” where attendees are invited to bring in projects to show to the club. Everyone interested in quilt making regardless of skill level is welcome and invited to attend.