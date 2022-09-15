First Missouri Bank is Now Verimore Bank

Submitted by Ken Honeck

BROOKFIELD, Mo. (August 29, 2022) – First Missouri Bank – a full-service community bank with locations throughout Northern Missouri – announces it will change its name to Verimore Bank as of today, August 29, 2022. The Brookfield, Missouri-based bank will maintain its current staff and local ownership comprised of individuals who are committed to serving the communities they call home.

The root words within the name “Verimore” translate to “truth and trust + more,” which speaks to the types of products and services the bank has been providing since its 1934 inception in Brookfield – its operational center and foundation. The name change emphasizes the bank’s commitment to serving customers in and around Brookfield, as well as its four other Missouri branch locations in Eagleville, Kearney, Milan, and North Kansas City.

“Our rebranding to Verimore Bank is the result of time spent asking bank customers, employees and community leaders about what we do well, where we can improve, and what sets us apart,” said Kristie Stuewe, CEO of Verimore Bank. “In response to our customer research, changes will be about offering more big-bank capabilities to our commercial, agricultural and household customers, while continuing to deliver on the relationship-driven service they’ve come to expect.”

The Verimore name deemphasizes location and instead conveys the bank’s commitment to enhanced products and services. The refreshed name reflects how the bank is increasingly serving communities in and outside of Missouri, as four of its five branches are situated within 30 miles of neighboring states

Verimore Bank is one of the few financial institutions in the Midwest actively serving and growing in both rural and urban markets. Customers view the bank as more than a bank, but rather a trusted financial partner, according to the brand research.

“Being a part of a bank that demonstrates commitment to Milan and the area around us is a big deal,” said Ed Evans, Senior Vice President of Verimore Bank. “I love being part of a bank that increases its commitment to rural communities.”

“It’s great to be part of an organization that keeps adding services on top of what we offer in person when you visit us, instead of adding services to get rid of the personal touch,” said Janet Callihan, Vice President and Milan Branch Manager of Verimore Bank. “Our name is changing but what we do for our customers will still be personal and familiar.”

Going forward, Verimore Bank will bring even more banking capabilities and conveniences to clients. Its latest mobile banking technology updates are just the beginning. Verimore Bank will continue to build upon its 88-year heritage of offering progressive, robust services and personal touches that only a community bank can provide. On the business side, these include remote deposit, online cash management, payroll direct deposit, and positive pay. For consumers, the bank offers mobile banking, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other online banking services.

“Verimore” Reasons to Celebrate

Verimore Bank is sponsoring several upcoming events as part of our name-change celebration.

More information can be found at www.verimore.bank

•September 2 to 5 (Labor Day Weekend), BROOKFIELD, Mo.

Great Pershing Balloon Derby, the nation’s longest running continuously sanctioned balloon. See schedule of events at www. pershingballoonderby.com

•September 7 and October 12 (Wednesdays) in KANSAS CITY, Mo.

“Making a Great City” speaker series September 7 – Taking a Collective Approach to Equitable Development in Kansas City October 11 – Data-Driven Growth: What KC Can Learn from Memphis KC Public Library – Plaza Branch, Truman Auditorium 6 p.m.

•September 10 (Saturday) in LIBERTY, Mo.

Community Shredding Event organized by the Clay Co. Sherriff’s Office Protect personal and financial information with this free, drive-through community shredding event. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, Mo. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•September 20 (Tuesday) in MILAN, Mo.

Ag Insights, an annual event providing industry-focused information to members of the ag community. Contact your nearest branch for an invitation.

•September 22 (Thursday) in KANSAS CITY, Mo. SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors) Development Day for the Commercial RE industry Union Station, 30 West Pershing Road Kansas City, Mo.

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

About Verimore Bank

Verimore Bank, founded in 1934, is a full-service community bank with $377 million in assets. As part of a family of banks in five Northern Missouri communities, Verimore Bank provides friendly, affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to the communities it serves. With its main offices in Brookfield, Verimore Bank also has branches in Eagleville, Kearney, Milan, and North Kansas City. Verimore Bank is one of the few financial institutions in the Midwest actively serving and growing in both rural and urban markets, with unique expertise in agricultural lending. Verimore Bank earned a Five Star Rating from BauerFinancial, which recognizes the strongest financial institutions in the country. For more information, visit www.verimore. bank