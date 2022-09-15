Green City Welcomes New Mayor

Submitted by Rachael Hall, Green City Clerk

At the City Council meeting on August 4, Mayor Taylor made the tough decision to resign as Mayor.

In April, 2013, Charity Taylor was elected to the Board of Alderman as one of the Southward Alderwoman. She served as Alderwoman until she was elected Mayor in April, 2017, and has faithfully served our town as Mayor for the last five years.

During her time on the council, she has overseen the demolition of nearly 20 dilapidated buildings, an upgrade to our sewer system and water meters, the installation of park equipment at the reservoir and the new Green City Park, purchase of newer firetrucks and fire department equipment, as well as countless other projects.

Charity made our town and its citizens a priority and is very proud of the town she and her family calls home!

After the Board approved Charity’s resignation, Marjorie DeGreef was voted and sworn in as Mayor to finish out Mayor Taylor’s term.

Marjorie brings with her experience in emergency/ disaster planning, strategic planning and budgeting, finance, and personnel management to support the Green City Community. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in nursing and post graduate work in hospital administration.

Upon moving back to Green City to be closer to family Marjorie has been very active in our community. She is a member of the Green City Lady Lions, Master Gardeners, Green City Historic Preservation, and represents Green City on the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission Board.

Marjorie is dedicated to our town and continuing to further its progress.