Kahoka to Celebrate 138th Old Settlers’ Day

The 138th Old Settlers’ Day celebration will be held on Saturday, September 24 in Kahoka, MO. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Down on the Farm.”

A variety of events will be held throughout the week before the festivities kick off on Saturday the 24th.

On Sunday, September 18, there will be a Queen & Princess Contest at 7:00 p.m. This will be held at the Edna L. Seyb Auditorium at the Clark County Middle School. This event is sponsored by the Miss Clark County Scholarship Program. Rehearsals will begin on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. For more information, contact Jessica Pitford at (660) 342-9562.

The Little Mr. & Miss Clark County Contest will be held on Tuesday, September 20. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Edna L. Seyb Auditorium at the middle school. This event is sponsored by the Exchange Bank.

To sign up for this contest, you can go to the Kahoka or Wayland Exchange Bank locations. Kids must be signed up by noon on September 16th. You may call Exchange Bank for more information at (660) 727-3344. Contestants must be at least 4 years of age and no older than 5 years of age by October 1, 2022.

The Junior Miss & Junior Princess Contest will be held on Wednesday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clark County Middle School. The Junior Miss is open to girls in Kindergarten through 2nd grade (not eligible for Little Miss). The Junior Princess is open to girls in 3rd through 5th grade. Participants must be signed up by Sunday, September 18.

You can sign up for the contest at Ava Mae Boutique, which is located at 500 S. Johnson St. Suite 2, Kahoka, MO. This event is co-sponsored by Ava Mae Boutique and the Miss Clark County Scholarship Program. For more information, contact Jessica Pitford at (660) 342-9562, or Shelby & Brenda Moss at (319) 795-2128 or (660) 342-0167.

There will also be a Community Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday held at the Kahoka Christian Church. This event is sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance.

The Clark County Volunteer Fire Department will kick off Old Settlers’ Day on Saturday, September 24 with a Pancake Breakfast. Pancakes will be served at the fire station from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For more information, contact Tanner Harrison at (660) 216-1436.

To get in some exercise for the day, you can sign up for the 5K Walk/Run from 7:00 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. on the northeast corner of the Kahoka Square. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the one mile competitive walk will begin at 7:35 a.m. Entry fees for these races will be $25.00, which includes a t-shirt.

There will also be a Kid’s Race at 8:15 a.m. For more information, contact Kids Being Kids (Heart of Clark, LLC) at (660) 341-3922.

The Baby Contest will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the CCR-1 High School. This event is sponsored by the Clark County Nursing Home. Registration will be at the Clark County Nursing Home from September 12th to September 23rd or you can register the morning of the contest.

The Antique Tractor Show will be held on the north side of the square. This event is sponsored by Fox Valley 2-Cylinder Club. The Antique Tractor Games will begin at 9:30 a.m. and sign up will be at 9:00 a.m. This event is sponsored by the Fox Valley Cylinder Club. For more information, contact Steve Schantz at (660) 341-0759.

Kids can bring their pets to the Pet Parade, which will be held on the northeast side of the square at 9:30 a.m. This event is sponsored by the Farm Bureau.

Don’t miss out on the Mercer’s Crazy Train, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This will feature a six car animal themed train and make and take crafts. This event is sponsored by Green Valley Seed.

A Table Place Setting Contest will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Vigen Memorial Home. All entries will be judged solely by viewing of the public. Set up times will be on Friday, September 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. This event is sponsored by Helpful Neighbors of Clark County.

The Paul Rowe Historical Museum will be open for viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in to view the special exhibit about the Trump family and their Kahoka store.

Kids can also bring their bikes to the Decorated Bike Contest, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. Kids should line up on the street in front of the Tanglez Hair Salon. This event is sponsored by People’s Bank of Wyaconda. The contact number is (660) 727- 2941.

Registration for Clark County’s Oldest Citizen will be open until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Citizens can register at the Chamber table inside the square next to the bandstand. This is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and the winners will be announced at the bandstand following the parade.

This year’s Clark County Classic Car Show will be on the west side of the square in the parking lots by

the Vigen Memorial Home and Division of Family Services. Registration will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Participant judging will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Participants can show off their cars in the parade that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. For more information, contact Karl Hamner at (660) 341-3965 or Brent Bourgeois at (660) 341- 6593.

The fun filled Pedal Tractor Pull will take place at 11:00 a.m. on the south side of the square. The tractor pull is open to kids ages 3 to 10 years old and sponsored by Bank of Monticello & Shelter Insurance – Tim Bertram, Agent.

Come show off your artistic skills in the Decorated Pumpkin Contest at 11:00 a.m. This event will be held in front of H&M Antiques and is open for grades Kindergarten and under, 1st-2nd, 3rd-4th, and 5th-12th. There will also be an adult class. This event is sponsored by H&M Antiques and for more information, contact them at (660) 727-1600.

The Old Settlers’ Day Parade will start at 2:00 p.m. Participants should line up for the parade at 1:00 p.m. at the CCR-1 High School parking lot or where otherwise directed to line up. Parade entries may win Clark County cash prizes of $15.00, $25.00, or $50.00.

To submit an entry into the Old Settlers’ Parade, please call Melissa Bevans, at (660) 727-8261 or stop by her office at 111 East Court Street, Suite 130, Kahoka, MO by September 23rd. For more information, please contact Melissa Vigen (660) 727-3311, Tim Bertram at (660) 727- 2011 or Ashley Justice (660) 727-3383.

The competitive Corn Hole Tournament will follow the parade. This event will be held at the Kahoka/Clark County Fire Station. The entry fee is $10.00 per person and the payout will be 50% to the winner and 50% to help the fire department.

Saturday evening, the Kahoka VFW Post 4342 (located next to the Clark County Fairgrounds) will be hosting a Fish Fry starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. They will be serving assorted sides, desserts, buffalo, and catfish.

The meal is a free will donation for dining in or $9.00 per carry out. There will also be entertainment from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. All of the proceeds will go towards the fireworks fund.

The Kahoka square will be filled with a variety of vendors, games, and contests for all of the family to enjoy, so don’t miss out on this year’s Old Settlers’ Day celebration!