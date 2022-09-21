Local Veteran Travels to Washington, DC with Great River Honor Flight

By Emily Bontrager

The 60th mission of the Great River Honor Flight took flight on August 18, 2022. Local Vietnam veteran Mike Clark, 74, of Kahoka traveled with 30 other veterans from the states of Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa to Washington, DC.

Mike Clark was born in Quincy, Illinois and he grew up in St. Francisville, Missouri. His parents were Clifford and Doris (Briggs) Clark. Clifford was a World War II Army veteran who served in the Pacific.

In April of 1968, when Mike was 19 years old, he enlisted into the United States Army.

His three brothers Dale, Danny, and David also served in the Vietnam War. Danny and David served in the Army and Dale was a Marine.

The main reason that Mike enlisted was because he did not want to serve as a Marine.

“I was sitting watching the news one night and it came on the tv that they were going to draft another 10,000 Marines,” Mike said.

“My brother had already been drafted into the Marine Corp and I didn’t want to be a Marine because they carried rifles.”

In 1968, Mike began his basic training in Texas at Fort Bliss. He then completed his Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

After AIT, Mike was sent to Vietnam in February of 1969 where he was stationed in Can Tho. In Can Tho, he worked in a shop as a Heavy Equipment Repairman.

“I worked on heavy equipment like road graders, bulldozers, cranes, and dump trucks,” Mike said.

“It was mostly dump trucks because we were a construction outfit.”

In February of 1970, Mike had a 30 day leave. He was then sent to Germany, where he served for 14 months. After serving in Germany, Mike was honorably discharged in April of 1972.

The first time that Mike heard about the Great River Honor Flights was when the organization started flying to DC in 2010.

Recently, Mike talked to Dennis Owens, who is also a local veteran and Dennis gave him a copy of the application to fill out for the Honor Flight. Today, applications are accepted from veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

When filling out an application, the organization needs to know where and when a veteran served and what branch they were in. This also helps them provide the veterans with certain t-shirts.

“The Vietnam shirts have a helicopter on it. World War II has a propeller plane and Korea has a jet,” Mike said.

The Great River Honor Flight selects veterans on a first come first serve basis. Each veteran travels with a group of guardians, who help assist the veterans during the trip. The guardians pay for their own travel, but the veterans get to enjoy the trip for free.

Mike’s daughter, Elizabeth Smith, was able to travel as his guardian.

The trip to Washington D.C. began early on the morning of August 18th.

“We left here and had to be in Hannibal at 2:00 a.m. to get on the bus,” Mike said.

The veterans and guardians then traveled from Hannibal to the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. They boarded a plane and flew into Baltimore, Maryland where the veterans were met by a group of people that welcomed them and thanked them for their service.

“Everyone got off the plane and we walked through the airport and everyone stood up and clapped,” Mike said.

The group headed from Baltimore to Washington, DC to visit many memorial sites. “We visited the Vietnam Wall, Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Veteran Memorial, and the World War II Memorial,” Mike said.

“I was impressed by how the Korean Memorial was set up and just the look of it. The World War II Memorial was very impressive too.”

“We also went by the Navy Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, and the Air Force Memorial,” Mike added.

“When we got to the Air Force Memorial, it was on a little bluff and the Pentagon was right in front of it. You could see DC with the Washington Monument and the Capitol Building. Looking out, it was quite a view.”

Mike also visited the Arlington National Cemetery, where he watched the changing of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

According to Mike, the bus driver who took the veterans around to the memorials was very knowledgeable and he learned a lot from him.

On the way back home from St. Louis, the veterans had a motorcycle escort from Bowling Green to Hannibal, Missouri.

“There were about 85 or 90 of them,” Mike said.

After the veterans got back to Hannibal, they were greeted by family and friends. All of the veterans were then presented with a wall hanging made by the local Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

On his trip, Mike had a fun time and really enjoyed seeing the memorials in Washington, DC with his daughter Elizabeth. He recommends that other veterans go on the Honor Flight if they have the chance.

“If they are able to do it, do it,” Mike said.

According to greatriverhonorflight.com “Great River Honor Flight, a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation established in October of 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans that live in our area for all they have sacrificed by providing, free of charge, transportation to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.”

For more information about Great River Honor Flight, you can visit their website greatriverhonorflight.com or contact Carlos Fernandez at csfernandez1951@gmail.com. Applications are available for veterans and guardians on the Great River Honor Flight website.