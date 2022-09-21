NEMOnews Media Group Earns 11 Awards During MO Press Convention

NEMOnews Media Group brought home eleven awards from the 2022 Missouri Press Association Convention, held September 15-17 at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.

The Edina Sentinel received eight awards, including a first place to Echo Menges for Best Photo Illustration. The Sentinel also received a second place award in Best Sports Feature Story for “Bone Transplant,” by David Sharp.

Echo Menges received a second place award for “Sad Dog”, in the Best News Photograph category.

The Edina Sentinel picked up a second place award for Community Service for Live- Streaming Edina City Council meetings.

Echo Menges earned a third place award in the Best Photo Package category for the WWII Veteran Funeral/Harr Funeral story.

Menges won an honorable mention award for Multi-Media Reporting for her Headhunters Series, and the Sentinel staff of Echo Menges, Mike Scott, Elsa Besler and Emilie Rumble earned an honorable mention for Best Online Newspaper or Website.

The Media in Kahoka won a first place award for Best Local Business Coverage. The Media also won a pair of third place awards: one for Best Online Newspaper or Website, with credit given to Mike Scott, Sue Scott, and Elsa Besler, and a third place in the Best Story About the Outdoors category, for “Eagles Found Dead in Northeast Missouri”, written by Mike Scott.

The Memphis Democrat earned a third place award for Best Feature Story for Echo Menges’ “WWII Sailor Laid To Rest” story.

“We’re proud of the work that all our papers do every week,” said NEMOnews Media Group publisher Mike Scott. “Local news coverage is more important today then ever.”

Scott was also elected to the Missouri Press Association Board of Directors. His term will start in January, and he will serve as Treasurer.