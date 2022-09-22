New Vet Office Opens in Milan

Submitted by Jaime Letner

Rockin’ J Veterinary Services, LLC is a new mixed animal veterinary practice owned and operated by Dr. Jake and Jaime Letner in Milan, Missouri. Dr. Letner grew up in Mercer County where he was a graduate of Princeton R-V High School. Dr. Letner graduated from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He specializes in bovine and equine medicine. We enjoy raising cattle, attending horse shows, spending time with family and most importantly making memories with our son, Wyatt. The clinic offers high-quality diagnostic radiographs, fast and reliable chemistry analyzer, comprehensive hematology analyzer and ultrasonography.

Rockin’ J Veterinary Services is also proud to offer mobile equine stocks and a cattle chute for your farm call needs. We are proud to be serving Northern Missouri, Southern Iowa and surrounding areas. We are thrilled to be in the area helping the community with their large and small animals.

Please call 660-265- 2047 for your next appointment. We look forward to seeing you soon!