FCS Donates $10,000 Toward the New Knox County 4-H/FFA Show Barn

FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation gave a $10,000 challenge grant to the Knox County 4-H Program to be used toward the newly constructed 4-H/FFA Show Barn at the Edina City Lake. FCS and Knox County 4-H Council representatives are shown above during the final days of the building project on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Edina City Lake. They are (front row/left to right) Sadie Connolly, FCS Assistant Vice President Insurance; Dan Devlin: FCS Financial Board of Director; Chase Brenizer, 4-H Council President; Crystal Murr, 4-H Youth Program Associate, Mike Ellison, 4-H/FFA Fair Board President, (back row) Debbie Ragsdale, FCS Vice President Traditional & Part Time Farmers; Mylie Schupback, FCS Customer Service Representative; Rachel Hudson, FCS Assistant Vice President, Crop Insurance; Kelby Oetting, FCS Vice President Commercial Farmers & Agribusiness; Austin Bailey, FCS Assistant Vice President Commercial Livestock; David Wright, FCS Financial Board of Directors; Cody Moore, 4-H Council/Fair Board voting representative. Photo by Echo Menges