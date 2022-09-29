Green City Named Purple Heart City

Submitted by Walter Schley

Green City, Missouri was named a Purple Heart City on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The Ceremony was held at the Green City Hall.

“The Mayor and Council members wanted to honor the citizens of Green City who have received the Purple Heart for their contributions and sacrifice to our great nation as well as to all our veterans”, stated City Clerk Rachael Hall.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Hugh Mills, U.S. Army retired, spoke about Green City resident Specialist 5 James Leslie Downing. Downing was killed in action on November 6, 1969.

Lieutenant Colonel Mills was a scout helicopter pilot and flew numerous missions in Vietnam with Downing as his door gunner.

Mills has high praise for Downing’s bravery.

Downing received the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, 21 Air Medals, the Purple Heart, and two Army Commendation Medals.

Green City Mayor Marjorie DeGreef presented Green City’s Purple Heart City Proclamation to the Department of Missouri Military Order of the Purple Heart representative, Past Commander Walt Schley.

In return, Schley presented Mayor DeGreef with a Purple Heart City Plaque and two Purple Heart City Road Signs.