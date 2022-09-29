Local Pharmacy Provides Assistance with Medicare Part D Open Enrollment

By Emily Bontrager

Each year, the Clark County Pharmacy helps individuals sign up for Medicare Part D. Medicare Part D is a program that helps cover the cost of prescription drugs for patients and it is open to individuals who are on Medicare Part A and B.

This year’s Medicare Part D open enrollment is October 15th to December 7th.

Pharmacist Tony McKee, 53, has provided this free service for many years. His father, Neill McKee, also provided this service to the public.

A few of Tony’s employees help sign up individuals each year during open enrollment.

These employees are, Pharmacy Technician Amanda Denning, 29, who helps Tony sign up patrons and Pharmacy Technician Joyce Oilar, 37, who is in charge of signing up nursing home patients at the Clark County Nursing Home.

To enroll in Medicare Part D, individuals must provide certain information so the pharmacy can find the best prescription plan for that individual.

“We will have them fill out a piece of paper. They will have to have their Medicare Part A and B card to be able to sign up and a list of their medications,” Amanda said.

“We will then input their medications into the computer through a website with their preferred pharmacy and it generates the best plan, with the best premium and the drug cost.”

After the plans are generated, the pharmacy will then call the individuals.

“We will call them and let them know whether or not they are on the best plan or if they need to come in and talk to Tony or I and we will go over the plans with them,” Amanda said.

“If they want to schedule an appointment, just call ahead and we will make it happen,” Tony added.

Amanda recommends that everyone checks on their plans every year during open enrollment because plans can change drastically each year.

Another aspect that enrollees must look out for are advantage plans. Tony and Amanda do not recommend that people sign up for these plans, unless they have done a lot of research about them.

“We highly discourage advantage plans, they sound great, but the fine print gets to people. If someone goes to a different network with an advantage plan, they can get stuck with the bill. Medicare part D is accepted everywhere,” Amanda said.

“Don’t jump right into signing up for them, please come talk to myself or Tony about it.”

People also must look out for penalties, if they have not signed up for Medicare Part D by the age of 65.

“If you turn 65 and do not sign up for a Part D plan, there is a penalty. They penalize you for every month that you do not have it,” Amanda said.

The pharmacy is willing to help anyone sign up for Medicare Part D. Last year, they helped over 200 people sign up and they are willing to help more people in the future.

“It’s not just people from Clark County, we have people from Hannibal, Fort Madison, and Keokuk,” Amanda said.

During open enrollment, the pharmacy will also be offering flu shots to their patrons.

“This year we will be asking if you want to get your flu shot when you pick up or drop off the Medicare packets,” Tony said.

The pharmacy asks that patrons give them a half hour or an hour’s notice in case Tony is not working that day. This will give him time to come up to the pharmacy to administer the shot.

Currently, the pharmacy has a limited amount of flu shots, but if they use up their current inventory, they will try to order more if they are available.

If you need help signing up for Medicare part D, the Clark County Pharmacy is willing to help in any way that they can. Also, if you need your flu shot this season you can contact the pharmacy at 660- 727-2214.