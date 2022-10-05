31st Annual Parade Of Champions to be Held Oct. 8

The 31st Annual Parade of Champions marching band and field show competition, sponsored by the Clark County R-1 Fine Arts Boosters, will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Kahoka, Missouri.

“Last year we had our largest competition ever with amazing bands of all sizes,” said Carrie Hamner, Fine Arts Boosters president. “ This year we have a few new bands and a lot of returning bands.”

This year’s competition promises a full schedule of bands.

Marching band fans will have the opportunity to watch several area bands compete as they march down the streets of Kahoka. The parade route will bring bands along the west side of the square and then turn on to Main Street and continue east to the High School.

An Honor Guard will lead the parade, starting at 2:00 pm. Schools marching in the parade this year are: The Canton Junior High School and High School Marching Tigers, Schuyler R-1 High School Bighorn Brigade, Scotland County Junior High and Scotland County High school, South Shelby High School Marching Band, Highland Middle School and Highland High School Marching Band, Knox County High School, Van Far High School, Macon High School, Marion County High School, North Shelby High School, Putnam County High School, Davis County Middle School and High School, Keokuk High School, Quincy High School, Clark County R-1 Middle School and the Clark County Marching Indians.

The field show competition will take place at the Clark County High School Activity Field starting at 5:00 pm, with the National Anthem and welcome performed by the combined bands of Clark County Middle School and High School. The field show competition will follow, and the night will end with an exhibition performance by the Clark County Marching Indians performing their show, “Firebird”, featuring the music of Igor Stravinsky.

“It is always exciting to see the unique ideas each band brings to the parade and field show competition,” said Hamner.

Field show spectators will enjoy music ranging from classical music to country and pop music all for a $7.00 admission price. Students and seniors over 65 are $5.00 and children under 5 are free.

“So much time and energy is invested by these students and directors each year,” exclaimed Hamner “I hope everyone will come out and enjoy the show.”

Schools competing in this year’s field show competition are Scotland County High School, Schuyler County High school, North Shelby High School, Putnam County High school, South Shelby High School, Highland High School, Iliini West High School, Macon High School, Davis County High School, Keokuk High School, Quincy Senior High.

Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase and a food concession stand will be open.

“A special thank you to all of the parents that took on new and old roles this year to make this competition happen. Without the support of our parents and administration we could never take on this project year after year.,” stated Hamner.