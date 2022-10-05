E-911 Director Announces New Tools Available in Knox County

Texting, Recording Video and Sending Photos from Cell Phones

Submitted by Mike Kindle, Macon County E-911 Director

Macon County 911 has implemented a new program called “Prepared Live” as an addition to the many tools available to their 911 dispatchers assist the public and emergency responders.

This new tool has several features. First, it allows a 911 dispatcher to initiate a text conversation with someone. In the past, someone had to “text to 911” first to initiate a text conversation with 911, but now the 911 dispatcher can initiate a conversation first.

This can be used in many instances. Some examples of this type of use, is when a “no conversation” 911 call from a cell phone has been received, the 911 dispatcher will attempt to make “voice contact” through various means.

With this program, the 911 dispatcher can also send a text message at the same time asking if there is an emergency. The caller is given several options in the text message on how to respond.

Since we receive a location with the majority of cell phone calls, law enforcement is dispatched to investigate if an emergency exists at that location. If we receive a response back to the text, and no emergency exists we can cancel the law enforcement response, freeing them up for other duties. If an emergency does exist, we can expedite the response of the appropriate agencies based on the response received.

This feature can also be used when the 911 dispatcher receives a “third party call” of an emergency situation, but because of safety concerns should not “ring” a phone at the scene. If the third party caller can provide a phone number of someone at the scene, the 911 dispatcher can message the phone to obtain more information, and begin a dialogue quietly.

The second important part of this new tool is that once a conversation has been initiated (voice or text), the 911 dispatcher can send a link to a callers cell phone to initiate the caller’s camera so live streaming could be observed and recorded from the scene of an emergency or crime.

The event is not recorded on the personal cell phone device but sent to the program through the dispatch center. Many options are available that can be used to keep the caller safe during the recording.

This feature can be used in many emergencies, including crimes of violence, robberies, and hazardous material and fire scenes to just name a few. All video feeds can be viewed live by the 911 dispatchers and are stored in the cloud for later retrieval if needed.

A third important feature of this new program is “enhanced location technology.” This feature allows the 911 dispatcher to send a link to the caller’s cell phone that provides an extremely accurate location, even if the person is moving around. It is much more precise than the Phase II wireless location provided by the cellular carriers.

Some other uses for this new program would be for incidents such as intruders on a school campuses. Administrators, teachers or others that are on scene, and are witnessing the event could request a link so the incident could be viewed live and recorded for later use. Precise locations could also be obtained during this type of event.

If someone has a photo on their phone of a missing person a link could be sent and they could immediately send the photo to the 911 dispatcher for dissemination to responders or for the missing person entry in the computer system. This same feature could be used for photos of suspects or persons of interest etc. in a similar way.

Emergency responders can also ask for a link and utilize the system to record an event they are working where they feel it important to document what is happening on a scene.

Since implantation a few weeks ago, we have already used the new program numerous times with excellent results.