Public Invited to Roy Blunt Reservoir Dedication

Submitted by Brad Scott, NCMRC

MILAN, MO – On Thursday, October 13th at 11:30 a.m. the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will be hosting a very special and historic event to dedicate the ROY BLUNT RESERVOIR in sight of the future dam at the future lake marina site on the west side of the reservoir. While dedicating the reservoir there will be a number of people and officials on-hand to show their appreciation for Senator Blunt’s extraordinary leadership in securing almost $80 million in federal funds for the Reservoir. There will be ample parking and shuttles available.

While there is no address for the event location, there will be directional signage off of the Old N Highway that led to the former town of Boynton. N Highway is approximately five mile north of Milan on Highway 5.

“Marina Road” is off of England Road between N Highway and Mayapple Road. There will be displays to show the future lake and the amenities envisioned for the public. Attendees can see for themselves some of progress that has been made. The event itself will be in sight of the future dam with markers showing the size and magnitude of the dam.

There will be seating for those needing it. Come dressed appropriately and casually, as the event will be outside.