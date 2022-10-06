Helmick Hired as 911 Director

By Marlana Smith

Stacy Helmick started as the Shelby County 911 Director on September 17, 2022.

Helmick said public safety has been a big portion of her life.

At the age of three, Stacy and her parents moved to Wentzville where she lived until 2019 when she moved to Shelby County after meeting her husband, Terry.

Helmick’s father served in the United States Army and later he and her mother, ran a service station in Wentzville.

Before moving to Shelby County, Helmick worked for the Wentzville School District as a school bus driver for 17.5 years and worked with many special needs students.

During those 17.5 years, Stacy had the opportunity to learn a lot about public safety and had a variety of training during her years at Wentzville.

Terry has lived in the county for over 10 years. He served in the United State Marine Corps.

“We love the peace and quiet of country living and enjoy being a part of this community,” said Helmick.

Shortly after moving to Shelby County, Helmick accepted a job as a dispatcher with Shelby County E911 and earlier this year, Terry, and she became first responders for the county.

When Stacy saw the position as Director open, she saw an opportunity to further help the community.

“One particular goal I would like to see happen in the future is to create a C.E.R.T. team. (Community Emergency Response Team),” said Helmick.

This group would be composed of local citizens who receive basic survival and rescue skills that help prepare, respond and recover from an emergency or disaster. Volunteers for this group would be trained help deliver immediate assistance to victims, search for lost/missing individuals and support first responders.

At this point in time, Stacy said she is still getting her feet wet as the Director but would like to help create better communication between all of responding agencies and be able to work better together to assist the residents of Shelby County, as well as those passing through it.

“What I have come to realize is, service work is a part of who I am, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity for me to do my part to help make a difference for the people of our community,” said Helmick.

Stacy is a mother of two children and grandmother to four.