Milan Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Complete Family Chirpractic

Submitted by Crystal Bupp

MILAN, MO. – The Milan Chamber of Commerce (MCC) conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony & joined Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness, LLC to celebrate their establishment. Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness is located at 825 North Pearl Street, in the north half of the Farm Bureau Building.

“Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness is a welcomed asset, and we are fortunate to have this wonderful business in our community and Chamber family,” said Brittani Maulsby, MCC President. “We’re delighted to welcome them into Milan and look forward to working together with not only Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness, but all MCC Business Members, in an effort to enhance our community.”

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be part of such a supportive community,” said Kailee Stephenson, owner of Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness. “We would like to thank the Milan Chamber for their efforts to support and promote our business and a BIG thank you to our amazing customers – THANK YOU!”