Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24

By Echo Menges

Edina, Missouri – Friday, October 14, 2022 – Customers and staff at the Knox County Pharmacy are reeling after learning the pharmacy is slated to be closed in just over one week.

The news spread across social media and by word-of-mouth throughout the community earlier this week. The Edina Sentinel office was inundated with news tips from pharmacy customers relaying the pharmacy would soon close beginning Thursday morning.

The same afternoon owner James Johnston confirmed to the NEMOnews Media Group the Knox County Pharmacy will close.

“Yes it has sold. I will have a press release after our last day,” said James Johnston in an email sent Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Pharmacist Doug Petty confirmed the pharmacy will close the doors for good at the end of the workday, 5:30 p.m., on Monday, October 24.

“We’re sad about it,” Pharmacist Doug Petty told The Edina Sentinel. “We want everyone to know that we appreciate their support. It’s been ten years and we’re sorry that it’s coming to an end.”

According to Petty, the Knox County Pharmacy records have been sold to Hy-Vee in Kirksville by Johnston Drug, Inc., owner James Johnston and will transfer to the Hy-Vee pharmacy on October 25. The Hy-Vee pharmacy will continue to fill prescriptions and deliver them to Edina.

Hy-Vee has offered positions to the six full-time and one-part time employees of the Knox County Pharmacy, however, no one has agreed to accept a position there as of Friday. One person has taken a position at the Scotland County Pharmacy in Memphis.

The staff was notified of the closure earlier this week.

This is the second time in roughly two decades Hy-Vee has bought out a pharmacy in Edina and closed it down.

“It was about 20 years ago that they bought the McKay Pharmacy on the Square,” said Petty. “And yes, they closed it down.”

Friday morning, Petty and his staff were dealing with an onslaught of bewildered and saddened customers trying to answer as many questions as possible as they worked to fill prescriptions.

The Knox County Pharmacy participates in the 340b program, which allows for reduced drug costs to customers for certain drugs. Petty is not sure if those prices will be the same once the Hy-Vee pharmacy takes over or what the differences in drug costs could or would be.

“This is terrible for the community,” said customer Beth Russell. “We need this pharmacy, and this is terrible news for everyone.”