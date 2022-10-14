VIDEO: U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Visits the Knox County R-1 School District on 10-12-22

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) toured the Knox County R-1 School District on Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022, in Edina, MO.

This video was recorded by Echo Menges for The Edina Sentinel.