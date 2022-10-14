VIDEO: U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Visits the Knox County R-1 School District on 10-12-22 By Editor | October 14, 2022 <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) toured the Knox County R-1 School District on Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022, in Edina, MO. This video was recorded by Echo Menges for The Edina Sentinel. Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, The Edina Sentinel Related Posts Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24 October 14, 2022 VIDEO: U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Honored at Reservoir Dedication in Sullivan County October 14, 2022 VIDEO: U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt Visits the NEMO Regional Planning Commission in Memphis on 10-12-22 October 14, 2022 VIDEO: Scotland County Hospital District Special Meeting on 10-10-22 October 14, 2022 Fair Ballot Language from the Missouri Secretary of State October 13, 2022