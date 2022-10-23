Guinn Celebrates 104th Birthday

Martin Guinn celebrated his 104th birthday with a family dinner at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Joe Murfin of Quincy, IL on Saturday, October 8. Attending the family birthday party were Marva and Gary Livengood, Marion, IA, Gloria Guinn, Macon, MO, Michelle Bickhaus, Quincy, IL, Madeline Bickhaus, and her daughters Lila Vu, and Stella Heberlein. Martin’s actual birthday is October 11. Front Row/Left to Right: Carol Murfin, Martin Guinn, Stella Heberlein. Back Row: Lila Vu, Michelle Bickhaus. Photo submitted