Miss Clark County and Miss Northeast Scholarship Competition Winners Named

The Miss Clark County/Miss Northeast Scholarship Competition was held Sunday evening, October 16, at the Clark County Middle School. Five crowns were awarded during the competition. Pictured are Miss Clark County Outstanding Teen Maggie Weaver, Miss Lewis and Clark Outstanding Teen Evan Jones, Miss Northeast Outstanding Teen Avery Trower, Miss Clark County Valerie Shinn and Miss Northeast Shelby Leeker. These young ladies will compete for the titles of Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen and Miss Missouri in Mexico, Missouri, next June