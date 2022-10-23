U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Visits Knox County High School

By Echo Menges

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) made a number of stops in Northeast Missouri on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, ahead of the Roy Blunt Reservoir dedication held in northern Sullivan County on Thursday, October 13.

Sen. Blunt visited Culver- Stockton College in Lewis County, the Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission in Scotland County, and the Knox County R-1 School District in Knox County on Wednesday. This was likely the last official trip to the region the Senator will make before the end of his term in office on January 3, 2023. He is not seeking another term, and will retire from his service on the U.S. Senate.

The Knox County R-1 School District welcomed Sen. Blunt Wednesday afternoon. It was the last stop of the day for the Senator.

KCR-1 Superintendent Andy Turgeon, along with a handful of students and staff, stayed after school to welcome the Senator and to show him around the school. Student made products and projects were the highlights of the tour, which engaged Sen. Blunt and his staff.

The group started the tour by visiting the School Bus Cafe where the group of students served Sen. Blunt, his staff, and other attendees gourmet coffee drinks. Sen. Blunt ordered the special, a “Ghost Cowboy Coffee” with one shot of espresso. After a few sips, he recommended it to his D.C. office Chief of Staff and took time to look around inside the bus, ask students and staff questions about it, and asked to see how the grill worked. He also learned about how the bus came to being by being re-purposed by students under the direction of their teachers.

“This is great,” Sen. Blunt said about the School Bus Cafe.

The second stop was to the Eagle’s Nest School Store classroom where he was shown the different machines students are using and learning to use to make and brand products.

“So, all these designs are yours?” Sen. Blunt asked the school store students.

“Yes,” the students replied.

The students also showed Sen. Blunt their motorcycle side car project on display in the hallway, before making a stop in the Industrial Technologies classrooms.

Students showed the Senator the most recent big project they are working on, a mobile school store, and told him about another project they are working on, which is a bus washing station.

The tour ended in front of the high school with the Eagle shuttle, which was recently built to help event attendees with limited mobility shuttle from the school district parking lot.

Sen. Blunt also visited with Knox County Commissioners Evan Glasgow and Ronnie Leckbee, and resident Stacy Harder during his visit.

A high resolution video of the tour and the Senator’s entire visit, which lasted 53 minutes, is available on our website edinasentinel.com via YouTube.