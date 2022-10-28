Commission Approves NEMO Wind Project Agreements

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Commission voted for the second time in as many weeks in favor of three agreements negotiated between the Commissioners and representatives of Cordelio Power/NEMO Wind, LLC, on Monday morning, October 24, 2022. The vote was brought by to the floor by Eastern District Commissioner Ronnie Leckbee. He was joined by Western District Commissioner Luther Green in voting in favor of Resolution 22-1017 approving the negotiated contracts between the Commission and Cordelio Power/NEMO Wind, LLC.

Two representatives of Cordelio Power/NEMO Wind, LLC were also in attendance Monday morning with signed documents in-hand from the project development side signed by Cordelio Power COO Paul Rapp.

The three agreements between Cordelio and the Commission, a development agreement, a decommissioning agreement, and a road use agreement, were taken up, approved, signed, notarized and went into effect almost immediately.

The agreement signing marks the end of a negotiation process that lasted several years and makes way for the project planners to map the location of 60 to 80 roughly 600 foot tall wind turbines, which will be located in the southwest section of the county.

“We’re still a long ways from having the project in the ground. This is certainly a major milestone in helping us to get there. I know this was a divisive issue. A lot of folks have an opinion. We feel that this is a fair agreement that we can live with. I’m hoping that residents of the county can also live it as well. We are looking (to make) a significant investment in the county and hope to be good neighbors who are long term in the community,” Tim Vaught, Senior Development Director for Cordelio Power, told the Commission once the agreements were signed.

A video of the vote was live streamed on Monday morning. It can be found on the NEMOnews Facebook page.