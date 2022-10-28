Halloween Happenings in Baring and Edina

By Echo Menges

Shannon Downing, owner of IDK Cafe in Baring, has enticed a slew of local sponsors for the first Baring Fall-O-Ween Festival to be held at the Baring City Park off State Route K on Sunday afternoon, October 30, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first 100 children to arrive at the event will receive a new Halloween bucket.

The Fall-O-Ween Festival will also feature vendor booths, a fortune teller, face painting, games, prizes and conclude with a candy hunt. See ad on page B6 from more details.

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Safe Stop Trick-or-Treat on N. Main Street on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and include a Costume Contest with prizes for the top three winners. The contest will be judged using the photos taken at The Edina Sentinel photo booth, which will be located in the intersection of Monticello and N. Main streets during the event. Prizes will be awarded for cutest costume, scariest costume and best group.