VIDEO: Knox County R-1 School District Announces Apple Distinguished School Designation Renewal

By Echo Menges

Knox County, MO – The Knox County R-1 School District has announced the district has been designated as an Apple Distinguished School for the third time. The district is among only 725 schools recognized as an Apple Distinguished School worldwide.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching, and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.

The district’s standing has been renewed for another term from 2022 to 2025. The district was originally chosen as an Apple Distinguished School in 2017, and has maintained the designation since then.

The district’s staff and student body were informed of the continued standing Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, during an assembly in the high school gymnasium. A video of the assembly is available here.