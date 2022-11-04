Callihan Retires After 45 Years of Banking Service in Milan

Information submitted

Milan, MO – A retirement celebration was held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Verimore Bank in Milan, MO, for long time employee, Janet Callihan. Janet celebrated 45 years in the banking business.

She started her banking career in June 1977 and has worked her entire banking career at the Milan location.

Her years of experience began when she was employed by UMB for 41 years. Janet began her career after graduation from Milan High. The last 4 years was with First Missouri Bank and most recently for Verimore Bank.

Over the 45 years, she gained her vast knowledge of the banking business starting with being in bookkeeping, teller, working in customer service and for the last several years was promoted to Vice-President and Branch Manager. Janet shared that she has seen many changes in the banking industry over her time of employment and in the various capacities.

People, especially bosses she has had over the years, came to celebrate Janet’s achievements and retirement.

Janet will begin her next chapter in life being able to travel and spending time with family, friends and her busy grandchildren.