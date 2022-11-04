MoDOT Awards City of Milan Nearly $250K for New Sidewalks

MoDOT Press Release

The Missouri Department of Transportation is pleased to announce the award of the 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program projects.

The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) is federally funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The goal of the program is to expand transportation choices and enhance the transportation experience through categories of activities related to the surface transportation system. The TAP focuses on non-motorized transportation projects with an emphasis on bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Applications for 93 projects were received statewide with a total project cost of $39.5 million. Eighty-four projects were selected totaling approximately $27.2 million in federal funds. This funding is for projects located outside of the State’s three urban Transportation Management Areas.

City of Milan was the recipient of one of the 2022 TAP Sidewalk Enhancement Phase 5 awards receiving federal funds in the amount $246,863.84.

The sponsors of awarded projects will soon receive official project award notification from their MoDOT District Local Public Agency program coordinator with information detailing the next steps in the TAP project implementation process.

Local public agencies are reimbursed for eligible project costs at a maximum rate of 80 percent with the local agency providing a minimum 20 percent match.

For additional information on the MoDOT Transportation Alternatives Program, please contact Laura.Ellen@modot.mo.gov or (314) 275-1542. For information related to your project or application, please contact your respective MoDOT District LPA contact.