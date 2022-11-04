Rose Hardware Welcomes New Owners

November 1, 2022, MEMPHIS, Missouri – After more than 20 years of successfully running Rose Hardware, co-owners Scott and Angela Westhoff have sold the business to Eric and Nikki Long, effective immediately.

Serving the community since 1934, Rose Hardware has long been known for its extensive services and products, including key cutting, screen repair, pipe cutting/threading, UPS package services, as well as thousands of the top home improvement brands. “The last two years have been the most challenging and yet most rewarding we’ve experienced,” said Scott Westhoff. “And they say the best time to sell a race horse is when it’s winning. Angela and I are deeply humbled that we’ve been able to serve this community for more than two decades and we’re excited to see the Longs continue building on the tremendous legacy of Rose Hardware.”

New owners Eric and Nikki Long have lived and worked in Scotland County for more than 13 years. They own and operate a cattle farm southeast of Memphis and have three children. Eric is employed with Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone as a Combination Man. Prior to purchasing Rose Hardware, Nikki was employed with the Scotland Co. Ambulance District for 15 years. “We’re really looking forward to the opportunities that come with being new store owners,” said Nikki Long. “Not only will it be a welcome change for us, but we’ll have the chance to make lots of new Rose Hardware friends while helping them with their home improvement projects. The Westhoffs have built a strong foundation for us to grow the business.”

“It’s truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve Memphis and Scotland County,” added the Westhoffs. “We have appreciated everyone’s loyal and faithful support and we encourage our community to extend the same kindness to Eric and Nikki as they lead Rose Hardware forward.”