Area Athletes Make Softball All State Teams

By David Sharp

Knox County senior Jennifer Hinkle made the 2022 Missouri Fast Pitch Coaches Association Class 1 All State First Team. Hinkle made the Class 1 All Region 3 first team as an At Large Player.

Jennifer Hinkle has committed to the University of Missouri at Columbia Track and Field Team. Hinkle has medaled in the Javelin event at the Class 1 State Track and Field Meet three times.

Canton Junior Emma Hultz was a first team All State pitcher. Kinsey Biggerstaff made the first team all state as a catcher. Nariah Clay was also a first team all stater as a senior infielder. Macie Fisher was a first team All State outfielder.

North Shelby senior outfielder Chesnie Robbins made the Class 1 First Team All State outfield. Lady Raider Senior Caroline Linberger was a second team all state pick. Junior Claire Coy represented La Plata on the all state second team.

Several area players earned post season softball honors. Schuyler County Senior Kait Hatfield earned Class 1 softball First Team all state honors. Hatfield was previous-ly named to the All Region 3 first team as an infielder.

Class 1 State Champion Canton saw Senior Nariah Clay along with Juniors Macie Fisher, Emma Hultz, and Kinsey Biggerstaff earn All Region 3 First team honors.

Linn County Senior Morgan Livingston, Meadville Freshman Madison Carvajal, and Eagle Junior Paige Carvajal were first team All Region 3 selections. Sophomore Izzy Joyce and Junior Claire Coy were La Plata first team All Region 3 picks.

Knox County junior Agnes Reel was selected to the All Region second team. Alyssa Bukovac of Linn County, Kaidyn Watson and Kait Farmer of Atlanta. Hanna Anders and Kina Billings were All Region 3 second team selections from Scotland County.

Madison Gorrell represented Canton on the All Region 3 second team. Addy Uhlmeyer and Ava Williams were North Shelby second team all region selections. Whitney Snow and Layne Mack of La Plata were second team all region picks.

Lacey Fisher and Alexa Borgmeyer made the All Region second team representing Brashear.

Class 2 First Team All State selections included Marceline Senior pitcher Cassi Rodgers. Fayette Pitcher Skylar Sunderland and catcher Addison Newell were first team Class 2 All Staters.

Makenzie Gladney of Elsberry was a first team all state catcher. Marceline Seniors Addison Huber and Ella Lowe were first team all state infielders. Fayette senior Preslee Sunderland was a first team infielder.

Fayette Senior Hannah Quint was a first team outfielder. Marceline Junior Ireland Bloss was a first team all state at large player.

Class 2 Second team all state selections included Marceline catcher Emma Cathey. Monroe City sophomore Audri Youngblood was a second team all state infielder. Fayette senior Megan Lewis was a second team all state at large player.

Highland junior Emma Harshberger was a second team all state infielder. Clark County Senior Ally Fox was a second team all state outfielder.

Macon senior Brooke Weimer was a Class 3 second team all state pitcher. Centralia senior Autumn Hawkins was a second team all state outfielder.

Class 2 All Region 3 First team selections included Cassi Rodgers, Emma Cathey, Addison Huber Ireland Bloss and Ella Lowe of Class 2 State Champion Marceline.

Lucy Pratt, Emily Freidank, and Audri Youngblood of Monroe City. Makenzie Glad-ney and outfielder Anna Talbot of Elsberry.

Clark County Senior Ally Fox and Ashtyn Ebeling were first team all region picks. Ebeling was selected as a DH/Utility player. Emma Harshberger was a first team all region infielder from Highland.

Highland senior pitcher Payton Miller was a second team Class 2 All Region 3 selec-tion. Elsberry Senior Addyson Steele and Trenton sophomore Avery Clark were all Region second teamers.

Trenton freshman Kaylor Hodge, South Shelby sophomore Sophia Eleazzara and Lexi Hunter of South Harrison were second team Class 2 All Region catchers.

Brookfield senior Ella Daugherty, Emma Smithhisler of Marceline along with Elsberry sophomore Mya Pflasterer and South Shelby sophomore Kamryn Mitchell were sec-ond team all region infielders.

Marceline sophomore Finley Watson, Louisiana sophomore Jalaya Ries and Put-nam County senior Kerbee Willier were Class 2 all region outfielders. Elsberry soph-omore Katy Talbot was an All Region At Large player.

Area Class 3 All Region players included Bowling Green Junior pitcher Megan Graver. Macon Junior pitcher Brooke Weimer, Palmyra senior infielder Abby Redd along with Kaelyn Walters, Autumn Hawkins and Jozelynn Bostick of Centralia.