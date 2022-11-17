Roy Blunt Reservoir Announcement to be Made After Thanksgiving Weekend

Submitted by Brad Scott, NCMRWC

MILAN, MO – On Monday, November 28th at 11:00 at the Milan Community Center, 205 N. Market Street, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) will host USDA Rural Development (USDA RD) who will be on-hand to make a major announcement regarding a funding application that was made by the NCMRWC.

While the details of the announcement are not known, the NCMRWC applied for a loan and grant package that would 1) Refinance existing bonds, 2) Pay for Water Plant Enhancements, 3) Cover certain elements of the Roy Blunt Reservoir construction, 4) Provide the final loan to finish construction that will be serviced by the NCMRWC and the State of Missouri.

State and federal executives and elected officials will be on-hand for the announcement, along with Kyle Wilkens, Missouri State Director of USDA Rural Development.