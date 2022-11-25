Christmas Extravaganza/Small Business Saturday Events in Edi

Treat Crawl at participating businesses times vary – Knox County Chamber of Commerce businesses will again be offering an assortment of holiday inspired treats for Small Business Saturday! Look for the list of participants on Page 2 of this edition of the newspaper and via the interactive map on the Knox County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page!

Gift Fair Knox County Community Center 10am-6pm – Vendors, crafters, bakers, candy makers and more will be selling items at the annual Gift Fair at the Knox County Community Center. This is a great way to support local vendors during the gift giving season! Stop in and kick off your holiday shopping with local products!

Chamber Soup Luncheon Knox County Community Center 11am until the food runs out – The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Soup Luncheon in the community center this year. A variety of hot homemade soups will be featured from Chamber donors for a free-will donation. In years past, this event has been a soup supper. Chamber is trying a new time, lunchtime, for this event!

Christmas Carolers Edina Town Square – Victorian era characters will be roving and singing Christmas carols at various businesses throughout the day. These singers are a crowd favorite bringing Christmas cheer everywhere they go!

Hayrides Monticello Street 4pm-6pm – The pickup and drop-off point is on Monticello Street between the courthouse and community center. Kelly Hayes and Scott Jansen are partnering to offer hayrides again this year!

Light Up Parade Car Show East Side of North Main 4-7:30pm – Every vehicle of all shapes and sizes is welcome! Line-up begins at 3pm. Vehicles can park on the east side of North Main Street along the west side of the courthouse courtyard. The Light Up Car Show will be held 4pm-7:30pm followed by a light parade at 7:30 p.m. This event is being hosted by Overstreet Custom Coatings and KW’s Floor Care.

Hot Chocolate Bar Edina Home Decor 4-6pm – Visit Edina Home Decor on the south side of the Town Square for a warm up at the hot chocolate bar!

Spirit Tasting Liquor Depot 5-7:30pm – 21 and over only – Stop in the Liquor Depot next to C&R Market in Edina and taste some holiday drink mixes!

School Choir Caroling Southwest corner of the Knox County Courthouse Courtyard 5:30pm – The Knox County High School Choir will be singing Christmas carols under the direction of their music teacher, an accomplished musician and singer, Lisa Blake. Arrive a little early for the tree lighting to take in the sounds of these talented students.

Live Nativity Knox County Courthouse Courtyard 6-7:30pm – The Knox County Ministerial Alliance is joining the Christmas Extravaganza with their live Nativity production. The live Nativity has been featured as a drive-through performance over the past several years featuring Bible characters and scenes. This year, the event will be held in the courtyard as a walk-through performance showcasing the birth of Jesus Christ. This event has been organized by Knox County’s own LeaAnn Hamlin who has written and directed many local plays and stage performances. Visitors will have the chance to take in the scenes of the season up close. This live Nativity will feature parishioners from churches throughout the county!

Santa Arrives and Magic Christmas Tree Lighting Courthouse Courtyard 6pm – The Magic Christmas Tree will be lit when Santa arrives at 6pm. Look for Santa to circle the Edina Town Square on his favorite firetruck lights flashing and sirens blaring. He will disembark near the Magic Tree to light the tree before he heads to the courthouse to visit with children and find out what they want for Christmas this year. The Magic tree is located in the southwest corner of the Knox County Courthouse Courtyard.

Visit with Santa Knox County Courthouse 6-7:30pm – Santa will visit with children inside the south entrance of the Knox County Courthouse.

Cookie Decorating Knox County Courthouse 6-7:30pm – The Knox County Promotional Council will be helping children decorate Christmas cookies while they wait to visit with Santa in the Knox County Courthouse beginning at 6pm. This is a time honored tradition held in conjunction with Santa’s visit to Edina.