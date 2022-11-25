Laffoon to Retire After 34 Years At Kahoka State Bank

By Mike Scott

When Bev Laffoon started at Kahoka State Bank in October of 1988, everything was done on paper.

“They were not on computers at all when I came, and that was my job and they didn’t like me very much,” she said, smiling.

Laffoon came to Kahoka State Bank with 11 years of banking experience in Keokuk, and a family history of banking. Bev’s mother worked at State Central Bank in Keokuk for 52 years.

“We had to buy computers and software, and build every account. It was a task,” she added.

Around the same time, the bank building on the north side of Kahoka’s square was undergoing renovation, and shorty thereafter, the bank opened its Wayland Branch. Laffoon served as branch manager.

When then-president Bob Roach accepted at job in Boonville, Laffoon returned to the Kahoka office as an assistant vice president.

She became the president of Kahoka State Bank in 1992.

Over the years, she has seen many changes to the banking industry.

“There have been so many changes in regulations and compliance,” she said. “And of course, Y2K,” which was a real concern at the time.

She’s has seen many staff changes.

“You become like family and things happen. I’m going to miss the people,” she said.

“But never the paperwork,” she added quickly.

In addition to her work at the bank, Bev served on the Kahoka/ Clark County Chamber of Commerce for nearly 30 years.

Bev lives in Wayland, in the home she grew up in, with her husband Bob. Her children are Heidi Laffoon and Lindsey Jones. She has four grandchildren: Trenton, Alyssa, Mallory and Kinley, and one great-grandchild, Trysten, with another on the way soon.

“I’ve enjoyed it all,” she said.

As for what’s next, Bev promises that she won’t be sitting at home.

“I will find things to keep busy,” she said.

Bev will be replaced at the bank by Dean Ekle.