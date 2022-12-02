Salute to Scholars Peavler Recognized During Chiefs Game

Submitted by Alan Peavler

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 Staff Sergeant (SSG) Colton Peavler was recognized at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game as part of Park University’s Salute to Scholars. SSG Peavler was recognized in the fourth quarter of the game for being a student veteran and to give thanks for his duty to the nation and his dedication to higher learning.

SSG Peavler is from Edina, MO. SSG Peavler joined the Army in April of 2014 as a 68P Radiology Specialist, attending basic at Ft. Sill, OK. Following, SSG Peavler attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston, TX, graduating as the Distinguished Honor Graduate of his class. SSG Peavler’s duty locations include General Leonard Wood Community Hospital in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC. SSG Peavler deployed in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel from July 2019 to February 2020 providing Role 2 medical care at Tarin Kowt, Afghanistan. SSG Peavler completed his Bachelor’s in Health Care Administration in October 2020 at Purdue University Global.

Currently SSG Peavler is a Green to Gold Cadet at Park University where he is completing his Master’s in Health Care Administration.

SSG Peavler is involved in Park University’s Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) where he serves as Cadet Battalion Commander and is responsible for supervising and providing guidance and direction to ensure all activities and training are planned, coordinated and executed efficiently. After completing his degree and commissioning, SSG Peavler hopes to branch into the medical service corps where he can continue to provide medical services to his fellow soldiers. After retiring from the military, SSG Peavler plans to continue serving service members in an administrative position with the VA.

SSG Peavler and wife Rachel have two sons, Connor (6) and Adam (3). In his free time, SSG Peavler enjoys sports, hunting, and spending time with his immediate and extended family.