Paul Insurance, LLC Opens New Office in Kahoka

By Emily Bontrager

On Monday, November 28th, Paul Insurance, LLC opened up a new office in Kahoka, Missouri. This will be their 4th insurance office in the state of Missouri. The other offices are located in the towns of Glasgow, Boonville, and Wyaconda.

Owner Darin Paul, 52, is from Boonville, Missouri and he is excited to open up another location in Kahoka.

“We had the opportunity and we have been looking to open up here for a couple of years,” Darin explained.

Darin’s stepson, Adam Newell, 28, has been an insurance agent for 8 years and works at the Wyaconda office. He will be working out of the new office in Kahoka as well. Adam lives in Clark County and is married to Kayla Jennings.

Paul Insurance, LLC has been family owned and operated since the 1980’s. The first office was established in Wyaconda, Missouri by Darin’s father Gene Paul.

“It started out in a house in Wyaconda in the early 1980’s and it just built up from there,” Darin explained.

“I bought the business from him in 2013 and since then we have expanded to Boonville and now Kahoka.”

Paul Insurance, LLC is licensed to sell crop insurance in both Missouri and Iowa.

“The thing with crop insurance is that it is the same if you go here or anywhere around because it is federally subsidized. The only difference is service and knowledge, and some private products,” Darin explained.

“We write for several different companies so we can offer private products, along with Multi-Peril, which is a federal crop insurance. We offer really good replant and hail bundles. That would be the biggest thing that maybe sets us apart from everybody else in town.”

“We pride ourselves in our customer service. We work very well with our guys as far as meeting with them or going out to their farms. We do just as much business outside of our doors as we do in them,” Adam added.

As a business, Darin and Adam also plan to be engaged in activities around the community.

Paul Insurance has many events in Wyaconda, including an Easter egg hunt, a movie night, and a school supply giveaway.

“We take community action very seriously,” Adam said.

“We have recently joined the Chamber of Commerce and we plan on being involved with stuff in the community. It is very important for us to give back to the community,” Darin added.

The new Kahoka office will be open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. Appointments can also be scheduled after hours if needed.

The new office is located at 112 North Johnson Street in Kahoka where Backroads Consignment & Boutique was previously located.

The Wyaconda office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. It is located at 106 South Main Street in Wyaconda.

“It used to be all day there, but we cut it to half days to start this one,” Darin said.

Adam and Darin are excited to open up another office in Kahoka and they hope to meet more people in the community.

“Stop by and see Adam for a quote or just stop in and say hi,” Darin said.

For more information about crop insurance, you can call Paul Insurance, LLC at 660-479-5777 or Adam’s cell at 660-537-3485.