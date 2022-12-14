Weiland Authors Children’s Book

By Echo Menges

Janice Weiland of Canton is excited to announce she has published a children’s book, “The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree”, in time for the holiday season.

The book is about a child named Joe and his family bringing home an unexpected surprise when they cut down the family tree for Christmas.

The illustrations and layout for the book were done by Kira Houghton and Jamie Sowell.

Weiland is a Sentinel contributor and writes the column “Pondering”. Her new book, published earlier this year, is available on Amazon.com