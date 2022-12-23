Memphis Man Killed in Rollover Crash

By Echo Menges

Scotland County, MO – Friday, December 23, 2022 – A young Memphis man, Jason R. Gingerich, 20, was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash late Thursday morning, December 22.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Gingerich was traveling northbound on Highway 15 in a 2002 Jeep Wrangler when he struck a deer approximately eight miles south of Memphis.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned partially ejecting the driver before coming to rest in the roadway. The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Gingerich was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Acting Scotland County Coroner Erik Bryn pronounced the driver deceased at the scene at 12:08 p.m.

The MSHP, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Ambulance District, and Scotland County Coroner’s Office responded to the call.