2022 Year In Review: Part 1

At the start of each year, we like to review the highlights of the previous year. This week, we’ll look back at January through June of 2022.

January 2022

The first winter storm of the season rolled through northeast Missouri on New Year’s Day.

Mike and Sue Scott purchased the Schuyler County Times from Lorraine and Herb Austin.

The Clark County Health Department Board President, Mary Ann Plenge, presented Lorie Schantz, CTII with a Certificate of Appreciation to recognize her for 20 years of dedicated service to the Clark County Health Department.

Citizens from Knox and Clark Counties rescued two dogs that were found at the Baring Sever Lake in rural Knox County.

Larry Mohr retired from Dollar General after 26 years with the company.

Ball Volvo Truck and Tire Center donated $1000 to Helping Hands Food Distribution of Clark County.

Mayor Jerry Webber unexpectedly passed away. Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 8.

Clark County FFA members attended the Greenhand Motivational Conference at Truman State University in Kirksville.

St. Francisville Masonic Lodge #588 held a spaghetti supper fundraiser to support Brother Matt Shannon, who was hospitalized in Columbia with COVID. Worshipful Master Logan LeMaster presented Shannon with over $4,000 raised at the meal.

Alexis Ellison signed her letter of intent to run for Western Illinois University in Macomb.

The Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri announced that Paula J. Fox is retiring as President and CEO. She was succeeded by Jed M. Wilson, who served as Executive Vice President of Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri. Paula served Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri for almost 49 years.

Tony Anderson was appointed Mayor of Kahoka during a special Kahoka City Council meeting on January 13.

The Clark County R-1 School District increased substitute teachers pay to $90 per day.

The Clark County Commissioners approved a budget of over $10 million dollars for 2022.

Ayerco stores in northeast Missouri participated in the Check Out Hunger campaign to benefit The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. The stores raised $5082, which will help provide over 20,000 meals for residents in Marion, Ralls, Monroe, Clark, Lewis, Shelby, and Adair Counties.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive was held at the First Baptist Church in Kahoka on January 27.

A new reporter was hired at the Media. Emily McAfee grew up outside of Kahoka and attended Culver-Stockton College where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in English.

Kahoka Chapter #40, Order of the Eastern Star, paired up with the Masonic Home of Missouri to access matching grant funds to pay for the replacement of the Clark County Middle School curtains. The organization held a soup supper to raise money for the community project.

Loretta Byrn of Kahoka was hired as the new manager at the Kahoka Dollar General. Byrn was previously the assistant manager at the Kahoka location.

February 2022

The Clark County Health Department offered a reduced cholesterol screening the month of February.

Alexis Ellison scored her 1000th career point during the Palmyra basketball Tournament.

Ben Taylor was named the new principal at the Clark County R-1 High School. He replaced Jason Harper who served as the principal for 16 years.

Barb Clark, of Kahoka, has been making quilts for 46 years. She has supported many projects in the surrounding areas and has also supported the Festival of Sharing for many years.

Clark County’s Valentine Sweethearts were Kevin and Paula Fox, who celebrated their 47th anniversary, and Greg and Sherri Brunk, who celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

Ginger Boudreau opened up a new tax and accounting service on the square in Kahoka.

The Clark County R-1 School district looked at spending around $2 million dollars in federal funds to upgrade the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at the schools in the county.

Bank of Monticello partnered with The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to help feed neighbors in need in Lewis and Clark Counties. A check of $1000 was presented to The Food Bank.

The Great River Players held auditions for a Steve Martin comedy play called Meteor Shower.

Toni Rhoads joined the NEMO RPC staff as the new Disaster Recover Specialist.

The Scotland County Hospital received a grant from the Tri County Electric Cooperative Charity Foundation.

The Kahoka City Council looked for funding options to build a new water filtration plant at Wayland.

Mike Baker was appointed the new postmaster at the Kahoka Post Office.

A service pin was presented to Alice St. Clair in recognition of her completion of 10 years of service to the Clark County Nursing Home.

The St. Paul UCC Backpack Ministry is providing backpacks and other supplies to local foster kids.

More residents in Clark County are eligible for low-cost or free health insurance through Missouri’s Medicaid program.

Clark County FFA students took part in the National Days of Service project in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Eleanor Cameron and Ryan Tweedy were crowned Clark County High School Courtwarming Queen and King.

Four Clark County FFA students received state degrees. These students were Clayton Heinze, Gabe Brotherton, Ethan Harness, and Delana Hess.

The local FFA chapter partners with the Angel Tree Program every year and this year the chapter voted to sponsor two more children than they had in previous years.

The FBLA members traveled to the District Competition in Kirksville. All of the students brought home District medals in various competitions.

Lady Indian Head Coach Kelly Campbell was recognized for her coaching career.

March 2022

Pastor Dan Moore was selected to serve as the new pastor for St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka.

Clark County senior golfer Allie Hayden signed her letter of intent to play golf at Culver-Stockton College.

Local teen, Delaney Denham, competed in barrel racing and pole bending across the country.

Artists from seven area schools displayed their creations at the annual Keokuk Community Fine Arts Council’s High School Art Exhibit.

The Shrine of St. Patrick celebrated their 65th anniversary.

The Clark County basketball Pink Game night raised $1576 for the Clark County Cancer Fund.

Sweet Home Ranch, owned by Brad and Heather Nelson, provides quality products through management intensive grazing. The ranch provides products like Non- GMO grain fed beef, grass fed beef, goat milk soap, lotion bars, broiler chickens, and pasture lamb.

Dennis Dent was named a half-time Assistant Principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Clark County R-1 School Board considered changing the Elementary School boundaries.

Danessa Binsbacher resigned as the Lady Indians varsity basketball head coach. Binsbacher acknowledged that the length and commitment of the season produced too many conflicts in supporting her own children’s activities.

Annalise Smith signed with William Penn University to continue her cheerleading career.

Quincy humorist, Bobbe White, headlined the Farm/ City Night at the Clark County Middle School in Kahoka.

The Leaders Honor Roll honorees at Farm/City Night were Chris Pearl and Travis Mathes.

Three families were honored as Century Farms at Farm/ City Night. The honorees were Cameron Farms- Lawerence Cameron, Lake-View Farm- David and Lee Shultz, and Doug and Jennifer Folker.

The cost to mow Kahoka’s cemetery jumped 64%. The Kahoka City Council awarded a bid of $49,380 to A&A Lawn Care of Queen City. The bid was 64 percent higher than last year’s $30,000 contract.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive was held on March 24 at the First Baptist Church in Kahoka.

A culvert was replaced on Route V in Clark County.

Clark County 4-H members collected 1,935 food items as part of the 4-H Feed Missouri Initiative. The food was given to the Clark County Food Pantry.

Local firefighters from the Kahoka/ Clark County Fire Department traveled to LaBelle, Missouri to participate in a Grain Bin Entrapment Rescue Training. Firefighters also attended a Core Rescue Technician training in Bloomfield, Missouri.

The Clark County Fire Corp hosted a School Bus Rescue class from MUFRTI.

Pastor Cameron Neace was selected to serve as the new pastor at the First Baptist Church in Kahoka.

Ava Little joined the Exchange Bank as an Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer.

Improvements were made to the Kahoka Baseball Field over the last few months. Local businesses and community members donated funds to purchase new metal bleachers, pour concrete around the ballfield, construct a new crow’s nest/announcer stand, and purchase a new chain link fence that surrounds the field.

After 48 years of service at Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri, Paula Fox celebrated her retirement on March 31.

Whiston Construction marked March 31, 2022 as their final day in business. The company was founded in the early 1950’s by Byron and Mildred Whiston and built many buildings across northeast Missouri. Some of these buildings were Seyb Auditorium, Shrine of St. Patrick, Kahoka United Methodist Church, Clark County Nursing Home, Indian Pride Learning Center, and the Clark County Courthouse.

April 2022

The Clark County Golf team’s new coach is Cameron Mack. He replaced Adam Rung, who teaches at Monroe City.

Hailey Ray signed with Culver-Stockton College for softball.

The Use Tax is back on the Clark County April ballot.

KMEM 100.5 FM owners, past and present, celebrated the station’s 40 year anniversary of being on air.

The Amazing Grace Bible Church welcomed a new teaching pastor, Matt Wallain.

Cub Scout Pack 145 held their 2022 Pinewood Derby at the C.A.R.E Building in Kahoka on April 4th.

There was a low turnout for the April 5 election. 876 of Clark County’s 4753 registered voters cast their ballots in the Municipal Election.

The Kahoka City Council approved the Wage Ordinance for the fiscal year.

Tyler Simpson became a bullfighter when he was 18 years old and talked about what it takes to be in the rodeo industry.

Mark Plenge and Zach Nixon were sworn in as Clark County R-1 School Board members on April 11.

Kahoka Alderman John Gaus, Larry Young, and Jerry Malone were sworn in on April 11.

Hundreds of local youth enjoyed the Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Clark County Sheriff’s office. The event was held at O-Mak-O-Hak Park in Kahoka.

Ty Birky retired from bull riding last year. He started riding bulls when he was 18 years old and was able to pursue his dreams over the years through rodeo.

The 2022 Clark County Prom Queen and King were Grace Buschling and Bryton Plenge.

May 2022

=The Clark County Rescue Squad held a lasagna dinner fundraiser at Steve’s Event Place in Kahoka.

=Tina St. Clair was recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation for her 5 years of dedicated service to the Clark County Health Department.

Two vehicles were stolen in Scotland County and both were involved in crashes.

Richard Courtney has participated in tractor pulls since 2010 and has won many awards over the years.

Ina York, originally from Kahoka, is a missionary in the Dominican Republic and has helped local villages near Santo Domingo. The Cercadillo Project has purchased a Mission Base and purchased land to build a school for the local kids to attend.

The FFA Knowledge team won 1st at the Missouri State competition, which is the first time a Clark County team has won first at the state level. Team members were Aiden Plenge, Harrison Parker, Meghan Walker, and Braydon Thompson.

Mason Sammons qualified for Junior Gold, which is an annual National Tournament for the top male and female bowlers in the US.

The Clark County Lady Indian track team claimed the Class 2 District 3 title for the second year in a row.

Sixty-two Clark County R-1 seniors graduated from Clark County on May 15.

The Clark County R-1 school board approved a plan to change the boundaries for Black Hawk and Running Fox Elementary schools. This plan is to help the crowding conditions at Black Hawk.

Katrina Nixon resigned as the Principal at Running Fox Elementary. Nixon was named as the new Superintendent at the Warsaw Community Unit School District 316, in Warsaw, Illinois.

Harold and Marvis Trump of Luray celebrated their 60th anniversary.

NMSU 1972 track and field team was inducted into the Truman State University Athletic Hall of Fame. One of the team members was Clark County R-1 runner, Linley Lipper. Lipper still holds the Mile record of 4:05.9 and the 3 Mile record of 13:59.6 and shares the Distance Medley Relay record.

Evelyn Butler donated a flag to the Kahoka Cemetery in memory of Herb Butler.

Fourteen Clark County athletes advanced to the Class 2 State Championship track meet.

Kelsey Davis-Humes, DO, was appointed the Medical Director at Memphis Medical Services at Scotland County Hospital.

Heather Holsted was named the new Running Fox Elementary Principal.

The Clark County Marching Indians were invited to perform in the Indy 500 Festival Parade. Peoples Bank of Wyaconda and Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri made donations to the band for their trip to march in the Indy 500 parade.

Members of Kahoka Chapter #40, Order of the Eastern Star, partnered with the Missouri Masonic Home, and raised $12,383.25 for new curtains and other improvements for the stage at the Clark County R-1 Middle School.

The Sons of Union and Confederate Veterans fired a salute at the Athens Cemetery near the Battle of Athens Historic Site.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft made several stops in Northeast Missouri on May 24.

June 2022

Inflation took a toll on everyone. The annual inflation rate remained above eight percent annually. The price of food, fuel, materials, and retail goods went up sharply. Gasoline prices went up from an average of $2.72 per gallon a year ago, to $4.19 per gallon.

The Kahoka/Clark County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Annual Flag Day Celebration on June 14.

Sewcial Quilters of Clark County presented five local veterans with a Quilt of Valor at the Flag Day celebration. These veterans were Guy Spence, Melvin “Mud” Martin, Lora M. Carleson, Rowdy Yates, and Francis “Skeet” Shipley.

Four participants from Clark County took part in Great River Player’s Marilyn Hart Children’s Theatre, which presented Meredith Wilson’s Music Man Jr.

Terry Howell was recognized for completing 15 years of service at the Clark County Nursing Home.

Maria Shirey retired from the Bank of Monticello in Kahoka.

Paula Fox shot a Golden Wildebeest which was the first big game animal she had ever taken. Her husband, Kevin Fox shot a Blue Wildebeest, a zebra, a Black Springbok, and a Copper Springbok. They both went on a Safari hunt with African Trophy Pursuit in South Africa.

Kaho Coffee Co., owned by Cristian and Emily Reyes, has opened up in Kahoka. The coffee trailer is set up at the Mac’s Super Saver parking lot and is also available for certain events in the area.

Repairs to the Kahoka Pool were made. The old paint was stripped, and new paint was applied to the pool.

Shelter Insurance Agent Time Bertram donated eight chairs to the Kahoka Pool.

The Chigger Fest was revived after several years. This event is a fundraiser for the Revere Fire Department.

Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen Abby Plenge competed for the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen. Abby is the daughter of Matt and Chrissy Plenge of Kahoka.

Kahoka native, Calissa Cormier, competed for the Miss Missouri Crown in June. Her parents are Brigitte Egley and Matt Cormier of Kahoka.

John and Gladys Jutte celebrated their 70th year wedding anniversary.

Colton Hammond received his Master of Arts Degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, MO.

Terri Brewer retired from the Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri.

The VFW Post 4342 and American Legion Post 192 jointly held a ceremony to retire and destroy worn and unserviceable American flags by burning.

Main water lines on West Main and South Morgan were replaced by the City of Kahoka Water Department as part of the city’s multi-year waterline replacement project.

The St. Patrick Cemetery started a Capital Campaign project to raise money to reset, repair, and clean around 200 gravestones in the cemetery.

On June 15th, the Kahoka/Clark County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the CAPNEMO Mobile Unit.

Two female military veteran members of the Order of the Eastern Star, Judith Gaston- Kahoka Chapter #40 and Patricia Triplett- Rutledge Chapter #343 were presented with flags by the Missouri Masonic Home.