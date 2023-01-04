Businesses Evacuated Following Gas Line Break

By Echo Menges

Edina, MO – Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Several local businesses on North Main Street along the west side of the Edina Town Square were evacuated Thursday morning after a natural gas line was accidentally ruptured in the alleyway between the historic Lycan building and the Edina City Hall.

The line was ruptured by City of Edina equipment, which was being used to dig around a leaking water line.

City of Edina Superintendent of Utilities Roger Parton reported the gas line was incorrectly marked by the utility company before the rupture.

A representative of Liberty Utilities who marked the line reported the metal wire used to detect the location of the line was not in the same place as the gas line.

“It was more than 30 inches off,” said Roger Parton, City Superintendent of Utilities.

As soon as the line was ruptured, at approximately 9:45 a.m., natural gas began being released from the line making a loud sound.

The City Crew and Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop worked quickly to notify nearby businesses and evacuate people in the immediate area. East Monticello Street between North Main Street and North Second Street was also closed to traffic during the leak.

The leak lasted approximately one hour before the line was shut down by a Liberty Utilities technician at 10:41 a.m. No injuries were reported during the leak.